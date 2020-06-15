Gloria A. Price
1925 - 2020
Gloria A. Price

Orlando - Gloria A. Price, 94 years old, of Orlando Fl. (formerly Cherry Hill, NJ), passed away on June 12, 2020. Mother of: Gary Fuhrman, Lancaster PA. Karen Fuhrman, Sicklerville NJ, Cindy Abbott, Orlando FL. Jan Fuhrman, Greensboro NC, Troy Fuhrman Orlando, FL. (deceased) Also survived by five grandchildren / six great grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Gloria on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
8568542570
