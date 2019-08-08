|
Gloria C. Dawson
Marlton - Gloria C. Dawson (nee Fillman), of Marlton, previously of Camden, passed away August 6, 2019, age 74. Beloved mother of Gregory Dawson, Sr. (Jessie Danks) and the late Gloria Thompson. Loving grandmother of Gregory Dawson, Jr., (Tracy Leinbach) and Thomas Rowland (Tiffany). Gloria is also survived by her grand-dog Jules. Gloria was involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research foundation for many years as a former president and board member. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Saturday, August 10, from 9:30am to 10:45am at The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am at the church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Gloria to Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 080003.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 8, 2019