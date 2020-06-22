Gloria C. Evans (nee Tamini)
Lindenwold - On June 11, 2020, Gloria C. Evans (nee Tamini), age 91, passed away in Blackwood. Born in New York to Otto and Mathilde Tamini, Gloria had been a resident of Lindenwold, NJ. Prior to that, she had lived in Philadelphia and Wildwood. Gloria worked as an interior decorator for Strawbridge and Clothier Department Store in the Echelon Mall. She was a member and interior decorator for the Cedar Lane Missionary Homes overseen by her dear friends, Joanne and Jim Callahan.
Gloria was predeceased by her beloved husband, Wilbert C. Evans; her two stepdaughters, Maryanne and Patricia; her grandson, Steven Evans and her brothers Rick and Ben. She is lovingly survived by her stepson, John (Sherry) Evans of West Berlin; her grandchildren, Stacey, Danielle, John Jr., John J., Jonelle, Thom, Kathy and Lisa along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service Saturday evening, June 27th beginning at 7:00 PM at Laurel Hill Bible Church, 1260 Blackwood-Clementon Road, Clementon, NJ. Her final committal service with her husband at the Brigadier General Doyle Veterans Cemetery will take place at a future date. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.