|
|
Gloria Faith Spinella
Waterford Works - age 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born in Camden, NJ and raised in Winslow Township. Gloria graduated from Glassboro State College and went on to achieve her master's degree from Temple University. Gloria's faith was strong and carried her through many of life's struggles. She was a member of the Berlin Baptist Church and Margate Community Church. Her incredible love for her family sustained her and gave her great joy throughout her life. There was a strong bond with her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was always their greatest champion. From early childhood, Gloria had an attachment with every animal she encountered and wanted to show them all love. Education was her passion and she rose to the position of Principal of School #2 within the Winslow Township School District. After retirement, Gloria became an Adjunct Faculty Member at Chestnut Hill College and Rowan University. Gloria saw the power of education and mentoring and took great pride in shaping the minds of young people from Kindergarten through post-graduation. Her impact was far reaching as evidenced by the students that she taught, that are now shaping the minds of young people. She is predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Elizabeth Spinella and sister Anna Mae Cuneo. She is survived by brothers and sister, Samuel Ciro Spinella of Anchorage, AK, David Gabriel Spinella (Janice) of Gretna, VA and Elizabeth Louise Mariotz (Charles) of Fort Washington, PA. and Brother In Law, Edward J. Cuneo Jr.(Anna Mae) of Braddock, NJ. Family and friends are invited to attend her celebration of life at Grace Union United Methodist Church, 131 E. Central Avenue, Blue Anchor, NJ on December 7, 2019. Guests are invited to pay respects to the family from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am, with internment and reception to follow afterward. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave, Philadephia, PA 19111; Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043, or the Spinella/Cuneo Scholarship, 114 Bishop Drive, Aston, PA 19014. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019