Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
Gloria Fox
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
View Map
More Obituaries for Gloria Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria I. Fox


1942 - 2019
Gloria I. Fox Obituary
Gloria I. Fox

Maple Shade - On February 22, 2019, age 76, (nee Jeffries) of Maple Shade, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Fox and loving mother of Dutch (Sandy) Gregory, Robert (Denise) Gregory, Justine Gregory and Virginia (Walt) Himes. She is also survived by a step-daughter Dawn Fox; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and a sister Alice Myers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral on Wednesday morning from 10:00-11:30 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Locustwood Memorial Park.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 25, 2019
