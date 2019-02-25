|
Gloria I. Fox
Maple Shade - On February 22, 2019, age 76, (nee Jeffries) of Maple Shade, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Fox and loving mother of Dutch (Sandy) Gregory, Robert (Denise) Gregory, Justine Gregory and Virginia (Walt) Himes. She is also survived by a step-daughter Dawn Fox; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and a sister Alice Myers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral on Wednesday morning from 10:00-11:30 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Locustwood Memorial Park.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 25, 2019