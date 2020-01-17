|
Gloria J. Dobleman
Audubon - (nee Pearce) On January 15, 2020, of Audubon, NJ. Age 65 years. Beloved wife of the late William R. Dobleman. Dear mother of Tina (John) Tetreault, David, Jason (Erica), Billy, Linda and Dawn Levengood. Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 7. Devoted sister to 3 sisters and a brother.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday 9 AM to 12 Noon at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to , 528 Fellowship Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 ().
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020