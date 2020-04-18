Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. Thomas Obituary
Gloria J. Thomas

Williamstown - On April 18, 2020, Gloria, age 68, loving mother of Solomon Thomas and Tanicqua Kongtorp. Also survived by brother Joseph Brace, sister Jacqueline Morales, niece Shamera Morales and many loving cousins, her church family and friends. Funeral services and cremation will be held privatley. Arrangements under the direction of the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -