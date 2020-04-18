|
Gloria J. Thomas
Williamstown - On April 18, 2020, Gloria, age 68, loving mother of Solomon Thomas and Tanicqua Kongtorp. Also survived by brother Joseph Brace, sister Jacqueline Morales, niece Shamera Morales and many loving cousins, her church family and friends. Funeral services and cremation will be held privatley. Arrangements under the direction of the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020