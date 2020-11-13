1/
Gloria J. Torno
Gloria J. Torno

Of Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee DePasquale) Passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. She was 95 years old. Beloved wife of the late Arthur P. Torno. Loving mother of Vincent M. Torno (Jeanette), Nicholas G. Torno (Joyce), Arthur J. Torno (Carolina), and Jeffrey L. Torno (Geeta). Devoted grandmother of 7: Christen Rispoli, Matthew , Nicholas, Alex, Dillon, Francesca and Arturo, and great grandmother of 4. She is predeceased by loving parents Louise (nee DiPietro) and Nicholas DePasquale, sisters Marie, Josephine, Louise, Geraldine and brother Leo.

Gloria was an administrator at Rutgers University in Camden for many years. She enjoyed celebrations with family and friends, dancing, travel, decorating and creative hobbies. She was always willing to help anyone in need. She was a long time supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Donations to that organization in her honor are appreciated.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life on Thursday November 19th at 11am at St. Joan of Arc Church 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ.

Interment Services will be private.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
