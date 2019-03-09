|
|
Gloria Jean Phillips
Berlin - On March 7, 2019, age 75. Survived by sisters; Verna Price, Charlotte Sallison, Margaret Phillips and many loving nieces & nephews Predeceased by her parents Robert & Marie Phillips and her sister Roberta Phillips. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday morning 10-11 am with funeral services starting at 11:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment; Erial Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 9, 2019