Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Berlin - On March 7, 2019, age 75. Survived by sisters; Verna Price, Charlotte Sallison, Margaret Phillips and many loving nieces & nephews Predeceased by her parents Robert & Marie Phillips and her sister Roberta Phillips. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday morning 10-11 am with funeral services starting at 11:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment; Erial Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 9, 2019
