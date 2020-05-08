|
Gloria (Pallato) Latini
June 12,1922 - April 23, 2020
It is with great pride and everlasting love that I write this tribute to My Beautiful Mother, Gloria (Pallato) Latini, who has gone home to heaven to reunite with her beloved Daughter, her 5 Sisters, 1 Brother, her Parents, Dad and a whole host of Friends and Family Angels. I am sure that they all embraced her with loving open arms and that she is already entertaining them & making them laugh with joy.
She came a long way from humble beginnings growing up in South Camden, in a faith-based home, with her 5 Sisters whom Grandpop called his "Six Pack". The Sisters had a strong, unbreakable bond that would last a lifetime.
During WWII Mom worked at RCA's Crystal Lab proudly inspecting crystals for radios being shipped to our Armed Forces. She was voted "The Girl" by the war-working men and her photograph was featured in the newspaper (1944) and is now displayed in the RCA Museum. She then married Dad, a WWII Veteran, was a wonderful wife and the best Mom ever to her two daughters. Because of Mom's welcoming,fun-loving personality our home was always the "Go-To-Home" and many of our friends considered her as their second Mom. She filled our home with faith, love, humor, fun, music, song, dance, laughter, great parties and always delicious food. She was Known for her Clams Casino, Crabs & Spaghetti, homemade Pizza & fried stuffed olives. Her baking specialties were Italian Rum Cake, Cream Puffs, Cheese Pies & Pizzelles. Her Cheese Pies were so noteworthy that Schillig's and the Corner Cafe ordered them to serve in their restaurants. She regularly made Pizzelles and happily delivered them to Friends & Family much to their delight and she became affectionately known as "The Pizzelle Lady"!
Mom had a special place in her heart for Children, belonged to a Charitable Senior Group and volunteered her time at Schools for Special Children and all of the children loved her.
Travel and adventure were an enjoyable part of Mom's life: Summers at the Jersey Shore/ Cross Country to almost every State including Alaska & Hawaii, National Parks, Canada & Mexico/ Travel throughout Europe, England, Greece, Arruba, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Macau & Thailand/ Trips to Dude Ranches, the Casinos & the Chesapeake to eat Blue Claw Crabs/ and Wintering on Marco Island. She was a bright shining light wherever she went and for everyone whose life she touched. Her smile was contagious and could light up a room but her beauty from within was her most outstanding and memorable quality. I will forever cherish all of the joy that she brought to my life and all of the values and life lessons that she instilled in me and make me who I am today. Happy memories of Mom will live on forever in my heart. I am so blessed to have had her as my Mother! We now all have a Special Angel watching over us and I thank you for all of your prayers and caring.
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY, MY SWEET ANGEL!
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020