Gloria Martin
Westmont - (nee Cimini) On May 26, 2020, of Westmont, NJ. Age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Leonard "Len" Martin. Dear mother of Lenore (David) Stafford, Edward, Steven, the late Leonard Jr. and the late Vincent. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Due to current restrictions, Gloria's funeral service and interment will be private. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020