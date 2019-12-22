|
|
Gloria Snuffin
Berlin - Gloria Jean Snuffin (née Bogardus), 77 years, of Berlin, NJ, passed away on December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Snuffin. Loving mother of Kenneth (Linda) Snuffin and Michael (Elizabeth) Snuffin. Dear sister of Martin (Jeanne) Bogardus and Charles (Ann) Bogardus. Cherished grandmother of Laura Lyn (John), Susan, Sara and Michael Jr. and great grandmother of LJ, Kenny, Sabrina, Gabrielle and Anthony. She will also be missed by a host of friends who loved her dearly. Gloria was a member of the Red Hat Society, and also the Gibbsboro Senior Citizens club.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday morning from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral ceremony 11:00AM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated. Condolences at COSTANTINOPRIMOFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019