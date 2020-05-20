|
|
Goodrich M. Edwards
Pennsauken - (Goodie) Of Pennsauken, NJ entered into eternal life on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Camden, NJ Goodie is lovingly survived by his wife, of 64 years Louise Thomas Edwards, 3 children and 4 grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Services will be held privately. The interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. Ministry of comfort entrusted to the May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 21, 2020