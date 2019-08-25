|
|
Gordon A. Sherwood
Buffalo, Missouri - Gordon A. Sherwood, age 79, of Buffalo, Missouri, formerly of Atco, NJ, passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Sherwood (nee Roberts). Loving father of Kandy Sherwood (Andre Fortin), Bill Sherwood (Michelle), and Bonnie Colon (Jose). Proud grandfather of Lisa, Gabby, Manny, Gordon Jr., and Matt. Dear brother of the late Loretta Sinnett. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his niece Susie Cole, as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Gordon was born in Camden, NJ and was a longtime Atco resident before moving to Buffalo, Missouri 20 years ago. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1966. He went on work as a letter carrier for the Cherry Hill, NJ Post Office, retiring in 1996. Gordon was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 371, Gibbsboro, NJ. He was one of the founders of the Lindenwold Lancers football program, where he coached the 110 lb. and 125 lb. teams. Gordon was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, and he loved horses.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Thursday August 29, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Gibbsboro, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ or Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019