Gordon B. Grimm
Riverton - Gordon B. Grimm passed away peacefully May 9, 2019 age 90 years. He is survived by his sister Carol (Raymond) Moyer, sister in law Adelle Grimm, many nieces and nephews and their families. He is predeceased by parents Irvin and Lela Grimm, brothers Russel, Richard, and sister Loie.
Residing in Fairview for 84 years, Gordon attended Camden High school before proudly serving in the Army during the Korean War; he spent much of his military career stationed in Japan. Upon returning home, attended Rider University where he earned a B.A. in accounting and served as Class President 1957. Gordon cherished spending time with his family, re-telling stories of his global travels and supporting Philadelphia sports teams. He will be missed by all who knew him, including the exceptional staff at Riverview Estates and Lighthouse Hospice, who the family would like to thank for their diligent care of Gordon.
Family and Friends are invited to visit BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ, Wednesday May 15,2019 for a Viewing 12:30PM. Prayer Service to take place 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Ave, Riverton, NJ, 08077. Interment immediately to follow in Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Gordon on Blake-Doyle.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 12, 2019