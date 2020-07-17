Gordon Charles Lampitt



Browns Mills - Gordon Charles Lampitt, age 96 years, of Browns Mills, passed away July 14, 2020. He was a native of the Bronx, NY and resident of Browns Mills since 1958. Gordon was a retired Command Sergeant Major with 28 years in the US Army. He was a decorated Army Veteran of WWII, Korea & Vietnam having served 3 tours in WWII, 3 tours in Korea & 2 tours in Vietnam. After retirement he worked for 15 years in property management at Fort Dix. He was a member of St. Ann's Church, Browns Mills, and the Browns Mills Memorial VFW Post # 6805, Browns Mills. He was a life member of the Base Masters and an avid fisherman.



Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Rose Lampitt.



Beloved father of Margaret R. Long & husband William, Charles (Chuck) Lampitt & wife Pamela, Susan L. Veres & husband Michael, Elizabeth Stelljes & husband Scott and Phillip Lampitt & wife Christa, grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 6 . Also survived by his brother Carl Lampitt.



Relatives and friends of Gordon's family are invited to his viewing and visitation 9:30 to 11:30 AM Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020 at The Lankenau Funeral Home 370 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp.



The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00 Noon Tuesday at St. Ann's Church, 22A Trenton Road, Browns Mills.



Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp. Due to Cemetery restrictions in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Church, 22A Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.



The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.



Stephen Lankenau, Director.









