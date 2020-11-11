1/1
Gordon H. Muller Jr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon H. Muller, Jr.

Franklin Township - Gordon H. Muller, Jr., suddenly, on November 10, 2020, of Franklin Twp., formerly of Bellmawr. Age 69. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Petruzzi). Devoted father of Gordon H. Muller, III (Nicole), John Eric Muller and Valerie Deck (Charles). Loving grandfather of Ava, Gia, Cara, Kayla, Todd, Austin, Kyle and Miranda. Dear son of Theresa (nee Geokas) and the late Gordon H. Muller, Sr. Brother-in-law of Lillian and Joseph. Also survived by his faithful companions "Pugsley" and "Shelby." Gordon proudly served in the USMC. He retired as Captain in 2011 after 30 years of service to the Bellmawr Police Department. Gordon "Dr. Death" was an instructor at many New Jersey police institutions for over 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and crabbing. He also enjoyed working with pyrotechnics and fireworks. There will be a viewing for Law Enforcement colleagues from 5 to 6pm Monday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Friends and family are welcome from 6 to 9pm Monday eve and 8 to 9am Tuesday morning also at the funeral home. Funeral Mass 10am Tuesday St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org/donate. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved