Franklin Township - Gordon H. Muller, Jr., suddenly, on November 10, 2020, of Franklin Twp., formerly of Bellmawr. Age 69. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Petruzzi). Devoted father of Gordon H. Muller, III (Nicole), John Eric Muller and Valerie Deck (Charles). Loving grandfather of Ava, Gia, Cara, Kayla, Todd, Austin, Kyle and Miranda. Dear son of Theresa (nee Geokas) and the late Gordon H. Muller, Sr. Brother-in-law of Lillian and Joseph. Also survived by his faithful companions "Pugsley" and "Shelby." Gordon proudly served in the USMC. He retired as Captain in 2011 after 30 years of service to the Bellmawr Police Department. Gordon "Dr. Death" was an instructor at many New Jersey police institutions for over 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and crabbing. He also enjoyed working with pyrotechnics and fireworks. There will be a viewing for Law Enforcement colleagues from 5 to 6pm Monday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Friends and family are welcome from 6 to 9pm Monday eve and 8 to 9am Tuesday morning also at the funeral home. Funeral Mass 10am Tuesday St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org/donate
