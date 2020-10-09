1/1
Gordon Marshall Jr.
Gordon Marshall, Jr

Gordon Marshall Jr. passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. Loving husband to Kathryn Marshall (nee Zbikowski). Dear father to Gordon Marshall III, Melissa Ranoldo (Kevin), Michael Marshall. Beloved son of the late Gordon Marshall Sr. and Evelyn Marshall (nee Welde). Brother to Susan Raniowski (Gregory). He will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North from 9:30am to 11:00am. His funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, https://www.michaeljfox.org/. To share your favorite memories of Gordon, please visit Givnish.com






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 11:00 AM
SNOVER GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
SNOVER GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
SNOVER GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077-3006
(856) 829-8000
