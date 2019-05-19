Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Eucharist Catholic Church
344 Kresson Rd
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Catholic Church
344 Kresson Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Cherry Hill - Dr. Gordon R. Storholm, 85, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Samaritan Care Center in Voorhees, N.J. following a brief illness. He leaves his wife of 62 years, Jeanne (McIvor) Storholm, his sons Paul, Lawrence and Francis; his daughter Sonja Ann; 7 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; his cousins Charles and John Thorne; and many close friends. Born in Bound Brook, NJ, the only child of Orin and Marion (Thorne) Storholm, he was raised outside Pittsburgh, PA and resided in Cherry Hill, NJ most of his life. After High School, Dr. Storholm attended LaSalle University in Philadelphia where he earned his bachelor's degree. He later went on to earn his PhD from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. After serving in the Marine Corps, he met his beloved wife Jeanne. They were married in 1956 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Pleasantville, NJ. Dr. Storholm spent most of his career as a college professor at Villanova, St. Johns, Fordham and Southeastern Universities where he used his extensive knowledge to educate thousands of students. Dr. Storholm had a passion for fitness and sports, especially Ice hockey. He lived to see his beloved Eagles win the Superbowl. He loved playing golf with his 3 sons and treasured his time with his daughter Sonja Ann. Most of all he was a devoted husband who cherished his time with his wife Jeanne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday evening 7-9 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. There will also be a viewing on Wednesday morning 10- 10:45 am at Holy Eucharist Catholic Church, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , Po Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019
