Grace Bryson



Maple Shade - Grace L. Bryson (nee Lennon) age 86 of Maple Shade went home to the Father on September 17, 2020. Born in Phila, she moved to Maple Shade in 1967. Grace was proud to be a practitioner of nursing for 67 years and a member of the Association of O.R./ Critical Care Nursing. She retired from the Hartford Insurance Co. Grace was a loyal parishioner of OLPH Church and member of the OLPH Columbiettes.



Beloved wife of the late Bernard Bryson, Sr., loving mother of Bruce (Marcella) Bryson, cherished grandmother of Anneliese, Rebecca, Patrick and Susan, great grandmother of Wyatt, also survived by Bernard (Sherry) Bryson, Jr., Stephanie, Bernard III, and great grandchildren Chloe and Gabe, and many nieces and nephews.



Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd, 10-11 am at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd, Maple Shade. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am at OLPH Church, 236 E. Main St, Maple Shade. Interment will be in the NJ Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OLPH Church at the above address or to the OLPH Columbiettes in care of Noreen Boyle, 40 Brubaker Lane #202, Maple Shade, NJ 08052. Facial coverings and social distancing will be in place.









