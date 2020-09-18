1/
Grace Bryson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Bryson

Maple Shade - Grace L. Bryson (nee Lennon) age 86 of Maple Shade went home to the Father on September 17, 2020. Born in Phila, she moved to Maple Shade in 1967. Grace was proud to be a practitioner of nursing for 67 years and a member of the Association of O.R./ Critical Care Nursing. She retired from the Hartford Insurance Co. Grace was a loyal parishioner of OLPH Church and member of the OLPH Columbiettes.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard Bryson, Sr., loving mother of Bruce (Marcella) Bryson, cherished grandmother of Anneliese, Rebecca, Patrick and Susan, great grandmother of Wyatt, also survived by Bernard (Sherry) Bryson, Jr., Stephanie, Bernard III, and great grandchildren Chloe and Gabe, and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd, 10-11 am at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd, Maple Shade. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am at OLPH Church, 236 E. Main St, Maple Shade. Interment will be in the NJ Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OLPH Church at the above address or to the OLPH Columbiettes in care of Noreen Boyle, 40 Brubaker Lane #202, Maple Shade, NJ 08052. Facial coverings and social distancing will be in place.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
OLPH Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved