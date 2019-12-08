Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Grace Castellano


1923 - 2019
Grace Castellano Obituary
Grace Castellano

Pennsauken - (nee DiMatteo) Passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 95.

Beloved wife of the late Nicholas; Devoted mother of Nina; Loving grandmother of Rani (Camus) and Zachary (Caitlin) and cherished great grandmother of Grace and Isla.

Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Castellano worked as a beautician for many years.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday from 11 AM until Noon at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at Noon. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
