Grace Castellano
Pennsauken - (nee DiMatteo) Passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 95.
Beloved wife of the late Nicholas; Devoted mother of Nina; Loving grandmother of Rani (Camus) and Zachary (Caitlin) and cherished great grandmother of Grace and Isla.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Castellano worked as a beautician for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday from 11 AM until Noon at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at Noon. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019