Grace Colafrancesco
Grace Colafrancesco


1926 - 2019
Grace Colafrancesco Obituary
Grace Colafrancesco

Blackwood - Grace Colafrancesco (nee DeMarco), on July 2, 2019, of Blackwood, formerly of Camden. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of Diane Michaels (John) and June Tynan (Robert). Loving grandmother of Daniel and Robert Tynan, III. Sister of the late Nancy D'Armi (Emelio) and Sam DeMarco. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Colafrancesco enjoyed dancing at the Stardust Ballroom. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Tuesday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 11am in church. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Donations may be made in Mrs. Colafrancesco's memory to Vitas Hospice, 18 E. Laurel Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 3, 2019
