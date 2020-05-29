Grace D. Rowe
Blackwood - Grace D. Rowe (nee Fitzer), on May 27, 2020, of Blackwood. Age 75. Beloved wife of the late Thomas G. Rowe for 60 years. Devoted mother of Catherine "Casey" Rowe. Loving grandmother of Valerio. Also survived by many loving friends. Grace enjoyed animals and going to her church, Our Lady of Hope Parish. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, services are private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Grace's name to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






