Grace F. Taylor
Hawthorne, FL (Formerly of Pine Hill) - On March 28, 2019, Grace (nee Vincent), age 60. Beloved wife of David Taylor. Loving mother of Matthew Taylor, Michael Taylor, the late Jodan Taylor, and Steven White. Also survived by 3 grandchildren; siblings Harry Vincent, Patrick Vincent, and Susan Epply; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday morning 9-10:15 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish-St. Lawrence Campus, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 1, 2019