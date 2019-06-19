Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Berlin - (née Lackey) On June 17, 2019 of Berlin, NJ. Age 99 years. Beloved wife of the late William. Devoted mother of the late Thomas and John. She is survived by her devoted daughter in law Anne M. Good. Proud grandmother of Theresa Wetzel (Kevin) and Thomas, Jr. (Melissa). Great grandmother of Emily, Brian, Thomas and Lorelei. Dear sister of the late Betty, Chris, Min, Earl and Ralph. Grace loved good music. She was a devoted homemaker and a wonderful cook.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday morning 10:00AM-11:00AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral service 11:00AM. Interment Berlin Cemetery Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers or those wishing to share kindness on behalf of Grace may do so by giving flowers to a loved one or by reaching out to those less fortunate. For additional information or to email lasting condolences:COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019
