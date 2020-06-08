Grace K. Wilson



Pennsauken - Grace K. Wilson, 99, of Pennsauken, NJ, Passed away peacefully at Brightview Greentree in Marlton, NJ on June 4, 2020 at the age of 99. Grace was born in Crestline, OH and was the daughter of the late Wilis and Dorothy Kaler. She was preceded in death by: her late husband of 65 years, John G. Wilson and her four siblings, Ruth, Naomi, Mary and Emerson. She was the loving mother of Isabelle W. Freymark, Dr. John G. Wilson, Jr. and wife, Desa and Dr. William R. Wilson and wife, Mary. Grace was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren: Doug (Jen) Freymark, Bill (Vanessa) Wilson, Tracy (Casey) Walker, Zoe (James) Salman, Sara Polanco, Yianni (Courtney) Wilson, Emily (Berry) Starnes and Stelios (Jennie) Wilson. She was also a cherished great-grandmother of 19 great-grandchildren. Grace was an elementary teacher for a long time. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, going to Rehoboth Beach and spending winters in Florida. Graveside services and internment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made in Grace K. Wilson's memory to Samaritan's Purse or the church of your choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store