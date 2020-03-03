|
|
Grace M. Diodato
Clementon - On March 2, 2020 Grace M. (nee Mitchell) Diodato. Beloved wife of the late James J. Diodato Sr. Loving mother of James S. & Michael J. both of Williamstown, John A. of Tennessee and Jeffrey P. of Kentucky. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Beloved sister of the late Stephen Mitchell of Clementon. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday morning 10am to 11am followed by a memorial service 11am at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Berlin Cemetery. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020