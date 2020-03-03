Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Grace M. Diodato

Grace M. Diodato Obituary
Grace M. Diodato

Clementon - On March 2, 2020 Grace M. (nee Mitchell) Diodato. Beloved wife of the late James J. Diodato Sr. Loving mother of James S. & Michael J. both of Williamstown, John A. of Tennessee and Jeffrey P. of Kentucky. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Beloved sister of the late Stephen Mitchell of Clementon. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday morning 10am to 11am followed by a memorial service 11am at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Berlin Cemetery. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
