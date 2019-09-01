|
|
Grace M. Koch
Tabernacle - Grace M. Koch,89, of Tabernacle, NJ, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Berlin, NJ, after a long battle with Parkinson's.
Born in Camden, NJ she lived most of her life in Pennsauken and Tabernacle, NJ.
She is survived her 4 daughters Karen (Alan) Andrews, Joyce Lentz, Geraldine (Dom) Coia, and Dianne (Michael) Bonanno; a brother Pasquale Micciche and many grand and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM at The Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088.
Interment will follow at the Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 1, 2019