Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
For more information about
Grace Koch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Eucharist
520 Medford Lakes Rd
Tabernacle, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace M. Koch


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace M. Koch Obituary
Grace M. Koch

Tabernacle - Grace M. Koch,89, of Tabernacle, NJ, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Berlin, NJ, after a long battle with Parkinson's.

Born in Camden, NJ she lived most of her life in Pennsauken and Tabernacle, NJ.

She is survived her 4 daughters Karen (Alan) Andrews, Joyce Lentz, Geraldine (Dom) Coia, and Dianne (Michael) Bonanno; a brother Pasquale Micciche and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM at The Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088.

Interment will follow at the Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now