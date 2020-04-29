Services
Grace Marie Bortnowski Obituary
Grace Marie Bortnowski

Grace Marie Bortnowski, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, died April 24, 2020. She was 88. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Vincent Bortnowski. Loving mother of Stanley V. Bortnowski III of Whiting, NJ; Deacon Michael G. Bortnowski (Deborah) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Carole Bortnowski of Medford, NJ; David Bortnowski of Cincinnati, OH, 4 grandchildren (Lauren, Michael, Stan, Matthew) and 3 great grandchildren. Inurnment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Grace at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, 1845 Haddon Avenue, Camden, NJ 08103. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
