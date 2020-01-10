|
Grace Mary Schiavone
Aiken, SC - Grace Mary Schiavone (nee Sorace), born in Philadelphia, PA on August 24, 1929, passed away January 8, 2020. Currently an Aiken resident and formerly of Bellmawr, NJ.
She was predeceased by Parents Isadore and Mary Sorace, Brothers Charles and Benjamin Sorace, Sister Frances Gagliardi, Husband and Father of her Children, Albert Charles Schiavo, second Husband Peter Schiavone and Son Albert Schiavo.
She is survived by her 6 Children - Daughter Janet DePrince (Frank), Son Robert Schiavo (Chris), Daughter Marie McFadden (Michael), Daughters Eleanor Togneri and Florence Schiavo, Son Anthony Schiavo, Grandsons Albert Schiavo and Evan Andrews, Brother Salvatore Sorace, many Nieces and Nephews and dear friends.
As a young girl, Grace was a ballerina with LaScala Opera Company in Philadelphia for several years. She was their youngest dancer at that time.
Grace had a passion for life and her favorite hobbies were sewing, crocheting, creating beaded bracelets, cooking, baking and playing Bingo. She volunteered for the Aiken Chapter of The Lydia's Project. She had special stories about her appear in the Aiken Standard and Bella Magazine for two businesses she started at ages 89 and 90 - "Tutu Cute Totes" and "Gracelets".
A Celebration of Life will be held in New Jersey to honor Grace at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the following groups:
Prisma Health Hospice, PO Box 7275, Columbia, SC 29202
SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801
The Lydia's Project, Aiken Volunteer Chapter at Cedar Creek, 1369 Interstate Parkway, Augusta, GA 30909
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020