Grace O. Sanchirico
Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee Ambrosi) On November 21, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Domenic M. Sanchirico. Dear mother of Vito (Maureen) Sanchirico, Dianne (Mark) Pernice and Joanna (Andrew) Ciavardone. Loving grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 1. Cherished sister of Elena Canzanese. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10:00am at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 43 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Grace's memory to The Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To offer condolences to the family, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill.