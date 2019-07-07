|
Grace P. Rysinger
Haddon Heights - Grace Rysinger of Haddon Heights and formerly of Barrington, passed away on July 4, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of 50 years of the late Frank Rysinger, loving mother of Robert (Terri) and Lisa Rysinger (Thomas Leaverton), devoted grandmother of London Leaverton.
Grace graduated and was valedictorian of Haddon Heights High School in 1949. She was a member of the Haddon Heights Women's Club. She was a gifted artist in charcoals, pastels, watercolors, and oils. An avid reader, a talented cook, an entertaining host, a devout Catholic, and a friend to all, Grace was greatly admired by her dear friends and family and will be missed by many.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday from 7 to 9 PM and Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in the honor of her granddaughter London Leaverton to be made to the Lumind IDSC Down Syndrome Foundation at https://www.lumindidsc.org. To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019