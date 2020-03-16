|
Grace R. Cavoli (nee Bellace)
Williamstown - NJ passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Blue Anchor, NJ and has resided in Williamstown, NJ for the last 48 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Grace was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. Grace had the ability to be a tower of strength for any family member that was in need of support and, at the same time she would present a quiet, loving listening ear and walk right beside you in your burden. Her daughters will miss her phone calls with her happy, smiling, rendition of .......Hello! She is predeceased by her husband Geno Cavoli, her parents Michael and Domenica Bellace and siblings, George, Joseph, Michael Bellace, Mary Wuest, Patricia Rizzotte, Jennie Reitz Finch and Camella Teti. Grace is survived by her two daughters, Gina L. Terroni and her husband Bart of Yardley, PA and Lana Alliano of Hammonton, NJ and a brother, Peter Bellace of Sicklerville, NJ. Loving grandmother of Mindy Alliano and John J. Alliano, Jr. She will be sadly missed by her loving and caring friends, who she considered as daughters, Nilda Piopongco and Florisa Alonzo. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday from 9:00 - 10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11:00am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made in Grace's memory to American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305 or American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
