Grace Rogers
Franklinville - Grace Rogers, of Franklinville, NJ, passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved mother of Walter Palasieski, Kathy Deak (Ed), and Scott Palasieski (the late Kathy). Loving grandmother of Kristi Lynn Ertz, Jason Deak (the late Jaimee), Jacquelyn Yost (Matthew), Joshua Bryson (Irene Aguilar-Bryson), Amanda Rivera, and Kaitlynn Palasieski; great-grandmother of seven and great-great-grandmother of one. Dear sister of Anna, David, and the late Raymond. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Grace worked for many years as a food service manager, retiring in the mid 2000's. She was a loving and devoted mother. Grace was outgoing and independent with a vibrant personality and amazing sense of humor. She was a very classy woman and always made sure she was well dressed and had her make-up done, even for a trip to the mailbox. She loved bunnies, owls, and roosters. Grace was a phenomenal cook and even had ovens upstairs and downstairs in her home. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.
Services for Grace will be held privately as per her wishes and the wishes of her family. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019