Services
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave.
Oaklyn, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave.
Oaklyn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregg Mogck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregg T. Mogck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gregg T. Mogck Obituary
Gregg T. Mogck

St. Augustine, FL/formerly Haddon Twp - Suddenly, on May 31, 2019, of St. Augustine, FL, formerly of Haddon Twp., NJ, age 50 years. He is the beloved husband of Tammy (nee Rosseland), devoted stepfather of Donald Rosseland, Lorrianne Ettlinger, Paul Davis, and Brieanne Haines, cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Briella, Landon and Ellie, loving son of Eleanor M. and the late Thomas W. Mogck. He is also the dear brother of Stephen Mogck and the late Christopher Mogck. Gregg is also survived by his nephews Bill (Melony) and Eric Mogck now serving in the US Army, and great-nephews Bryce and Blake Mogck. Gregg was known to be a "Super" car salesman throughout the South Jersey area, but more importantly was known as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his family. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn, NJ. Gregg's Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations in Gregg's name be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees Twp., NJ 08043-1499 or , 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, OAKLYN, NJ. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.creranfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now