Gregg T. Mogck
St. Augustine, FL/formerly Haddon Twp - Suddenly, on May 31, 2019, of St. Augustine, FL, formerly of Haddon Twp., NJ, age 50 years. He is the beloved husband of Tammy (nee Rosseland), devoted stepfather of Donald Rosseland, Lorrianne Ettlinger, Paul Davis, and Brieanne Haines, cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Briella, Landon and Ellie, loving son of Eleanor M. and the late Thomas W. Mogck. He is also the dear brother of Stephen Mogck and the late Christopher Mogck. Gregg is also survived by his nephews Bill (Melony) and Eric Mogck now serving in the US Army, and great-nephews Bryce and Blake Mogck. Gregg was known to be a "Super" car salesman throughout the South Jersey area, but more importantly was known as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his family. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn, NJ. Gregg's Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations in Gregg's name be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees Twp., NJ 08043-1499 or , 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, OAKLYN, NJ. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.creranfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019