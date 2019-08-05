|
Gregorio Serrano
Pennsauken - passed away on August 2, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, New Jersey at the age of 92.
He was born on July 27,1927 in Camuy, Puerto Rico to the late Guillermo Serrano and Juana Nieves. He was the beloved husband of the late Carmen Serrano; devoted father of Raul (Maria), Edgar (Viviana), Diane Diaz (Antonio), Steven (Mayra), Albert (Aida) and the late Gregory Jr, (Minerva); loving grandfather of 20, and great grandfather of 22.
Prior to his retirement, Gregorio had an entrepreneurial spirit, he was the owner operator of Father and Son Grocery in Camden N.J. for 39 years. Prior to that, he was the owner operator of a NYC Taxi Medallion.
Gregorio was known for his kind heart and dedication to family. The term family was anyone who found themselves in his presence. He will be missed by so many extended family members that are not mentioned but will forever be in the heart and love he took with him. These people know who they are and it would be irresponsible of us not to say THANK YOU and I LOVE YOU on his behalf. Rest in Peace Loving Father till we see each other again.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Tuesday Aug. 6th. From 6pm to 8 pm and on Wednesday Aug. 7 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. At the Falco / Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the Church of Mary, Queen of All Saints, 4801 Camden Avenue in Pennsauken, NJ. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. Info, condolences and guestbook at
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 5, 2019