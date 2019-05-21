Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Gregory Ferzetti
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
More Obituaries for Gregory Ferzetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory F. Ferzetti


Gregory F. Ferzetti
1980 - 2019
Gregory F. Ferzetti Obituary
Gregory F. Ferzetti

Laurel Springs - Gregory F. Ferzetti, on May 19, 2019, of Laurel Springs. Age 38. Beloved son of Frederick and Linda Ferzetti. Dear brother of Susan Ferzetti and Thomas Ferzetti (Nicole). Loving uncle of Nicholas and Christopher Ferzetti. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Greg was a Highland High School graduate class of 1999. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved camping in Batsto with his friends. In Greg's honor, everyone is asked to dress casual for the service.

There will be a visitation from 1 to 3pm Thursday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 3pm at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg's memory to the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, 17 Pemberton Rd., Southampton, NJ 08088. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 21, 2019
