Gregory F. Ferzetti
Laurel Springs - Gregory F. Ferzetti, on May 19, 2019, of Laurel Springs. Age 38. Beloved son of Frederick and Linda Ferzetti. Dear brother of Susan Ferzetti and Thomas Ferzetti (Nicole). Loving uncle of Nicholas and Christopher Ferzetti. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Greg was a Highland High School graduate class of 1999. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved camping in Batsto with his friends. In Greg's honor, everyone is asked to dress casual for the service.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 3pm Thursday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 3pm at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg's memory to the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, 17 Pemberton Rd., Southampton, NJ 08088. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 21, 2019