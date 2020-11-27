Gregory John Thompson
Gregory John Thompson, age 40, died suddenly on November 25, 2020. Raised in Franklinville, Gregory graduated from Delsea Regional High School in 1999. He was a Chef at Moon Dog Grill in Moorestown. Gregory was kind and generous, and donated his plasma weekly to help save lives. He was also an avid sports fan and loved to watch Nascar and the Philadelphia Eagles..
Survived by his son Chase Thompson, mother Janet (nee Rodenbeck) and father John E. Thompson, sisters Jennifer (William) Wood and Julie (Shane) Medeiros.
Friends may greet the family after 10am on Wednesday, December 2 in St. James Lutheran Church, 400 Columbia Ave, Pitman, NJ 08071. Due to Covid-19 restrictions at the church, the funeral service will be by invitation only at 11am. Interment Bethel Cemetery. Those desiring may make a contribution to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage at www.vaonj.org
