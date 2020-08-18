1/1
Gregory M. Locke
1950 - 2020
Gregory M. Locke

Laurel Springs, formerly of Westmont - Greg was called home peacefully after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 69, on August 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane G. Locke (nee Lobis). Loving father of Joshua (Katie) Locke of Collingswood, NJ and Nicholle (Mike) Chappell of Audubon, NJ. Adoring "Pop-Pop" of Finnley, Cyrus, Piper, Michael, and Olive. Son of the late Wade and Peggy Locke (nee Kilkenny). He was a loving brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend, and neighbor. Although Greg was an only child, he was considered a brother by many. Greg was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and was fortunate enough to see them win a Super Bowl. He enjoyed traveling in both the USA and internationally, cooking for family and friends and spending time with his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass on Monday, August 24th, 11 AM at Our Lady of Hope Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment will be private. Contributions in Greg's memory may be made to Our Lady of Hope Church and/or Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, 51 N. 39th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104 c/o Administration and in memory of Gregory Locke. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
August 18, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Duffy
