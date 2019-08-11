Services
Gregory R. Lombardo

Gregory R. Lombardo

Williamstown, NJ - Gregory R. Lombardo, age 60, of Williamstown, NJ, passed away quietly on Thursday August 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Salvatore and Eileen Lombardo. He is survived by his siblings Gary, Ronald, and Cynthia.

All who knew Greg know he loved the outdoors, laughing, football season, and learning about anything regarding World War II.

A celebration of Greg's life will occur in the future. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 11, 2019
