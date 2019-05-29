Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Mary, Queen of All Saints
4824 Camden Ave
Pennsauken, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Mary, Queen of All Saints
4824 Camden Ave
Pennsauken, NJ
Guido A. D'Antonio Obituary
Guido A. D'Antonio

Pennsauken - age 85 years, passed away suddenly on May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Concetta "Connie" (nee Micale). Devoted father of Peter (Maria), Maria Kalilec (Andy), Michael (Liz) and Vincent (Mary). Loving grandfather of Peter (Megan), Matthew, Sarah, Gina, Claire, John-Paul and Charlotte and great grandfather of Olivia. Dear brother of Rosaria, Pierino, Assunta and Gina. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Prior to retirement in 1994, Guido was employed at Schaevitz Engineering in Pennsauken for 35 years. He loved to spend time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Thursday from 11 AM at the Church of Mary, Queen of All Saints, 4824 Camden Ave Pennsauken, NJ 08110, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 PM. Final disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church at the above address. Arrangements under the direction of the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019
