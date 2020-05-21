|
|
Guido DeLiberali
Voorhees - Guido DeLiberali of Voorhees passed away on May 12th, he was 97.
Guido was born in Philadelphia and served his country proudly during WWII with the Merchant Marines and retired from Westinghouse as a master machinist.
Guido was preceded in death by his wife, Edith and second wife, Joanne Beard. He is survived by his son Michael Deliberali and his wife Kelly and their daughter Shilow. Step children, daughter Karen Beard, Donald Beard and his wife Pat, Richard Beard and his wife Mary K. numerous grandchildren and great children. Nieces, Terry Giancaterino, (nee Marrollo) Joyce Marie Marrollo, Marie Deliberali Cresta and her husband Michael, Nephew Armand Deliberali and his wife Sandra. He also leaves behind numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews. And his special friend Mae Esbensen.
Due to current social distancing measures, services for Guido will be held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Brookdale Senior Living, Evesham or to Serenity Hospice.
Condolences may be shared at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 21 to May 24, 2020