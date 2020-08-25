1/1
Guido G. Zappasodi
Guido G. Zappasodi

Haddon Twp., NJ - On August 24, 2020; Age 94; longtime Haddon Twp. Resident; Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Ciammetti); Devoted father of Linda (Kevin) Maull of Haddon Twp., Judy (Stephen) Low of Haddon Twp., Mary (Joseph) Ready of Charlotte, NC; Loving grandfather of Melissa (Joshua) Giamporcaro, Kevin Lee (Kate) Maull, Jr., Mikey Maull, Jessica (Jeffrey) Sciamanna, Jonathan Low, Stevie Low, Joey Ready, Jena Ready and Jaclyn Ready; Cherished great-grandfather of Luca Giamporcaro, Charlotte Low and Gia Sciamanna.

Guido was a Penn State grad and had a successful 40+ year career at RCA in Camden, NJ as a packaging engineer. He proudly served his country in WWII as a Naval Ensign. Guido was married to Jean for 63 years and raised their 3 daughters in Haddon Twp., NJ where he was an active member of Holy Savior Church as well as the Senior Citizen's Group.

Services for Guido will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Guido may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org/memorialgifts.

Published in Courier Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
