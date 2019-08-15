Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Gus Corrado
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lindenwold - Augustin L. Corrado, Jr., "Gus", on August 13, 2019, formerly of S. Philadelphia, PA. Age 59. Beloved son of Augustin Corrado and the late Pasquelina (nee Damiano). Loving brother of Debbie Schneckenberg, Denise Creamer, Roxann Corrado, and Christina LaBelle. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will be a visitation from 10am to 12noon Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEMEDE. Service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gus's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 15, 2019
