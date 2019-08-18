Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
For more information about
Gustav Pregartner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gustav Pregartner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gustav W. Pregartner Jr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gustav W. Pregartner Jr. Obituary
Gustav W. Pregartner, Jr.

Camden - On August 13, 2019, age 82, of Camden, NJ. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith M. (nee Bowers) and loving father of William, David (Janice), Judith Boothroyd and Michael (Tara). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. His viewing and funeral will be Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Ave. Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gustav's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now