Gustav W. Pregartner, Jr.
Camden - On August 13, 2019, age 82, of Camden, NJ. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith M. (nee Bowers) and loving father of William, David (Janice), Judith Boothroyd and Michael (Tara). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. His viewing and funeral will be Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Ave. Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019