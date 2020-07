Or Copy this URL to Share

Gwendolyn C. Lucona



Camden - Passed on July 2, 2020, she was 76 years old



Public Viewing Thursday 9 am-11 am at Carl Miller Funeral Home Camden.



In keeping with COVID 19 regulations, the service will be held for designated family and friends only. Interment will be private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store