H. Robert Hedrick, Ph. D.
Marlton - Age 88, of Marlton, New Jersey, died February 17, 2019, in Voorhees, New Jersey. Husband of the late Jane Williams Hedrick, survived by former spouse Teresa Paulmeno, also was married to the late Faith Stalowicz. Survived by his children Michael Hedrick, Kim Hedrick, Kathie Book, Eric Hedrick, Lisa Hedrick and grandson Daniel Williams. Dr. Hedrick was Princeton University's first Ph.D. recipient in Slavic Languages and Literatures. He taught at Deptford Township (NJ) High School and Kutztown University.
A distinguished lecturer of the Humanities, he often appeared at libraries, schools and literary events where he was welcomed by hundreds of people who enjoyed his witty insights into the subject matter at hand. Dr. Hedrick was a world traveler who was proficient in more than six languages which included Mandarin and Russian. An avid reader, Dr. Hedrick enjoyed books in dozens of areas of literary endeavor. A memorial service in his honor will be held in the near future, for information please contact, Michael Hedrick [email protected]
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 18, 2019