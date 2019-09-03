|
Haig D. Kapigian
Pitman - Haig D. Kapigian age 88 of Pitman, (formerly of Haddon Heights, NJ) went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019. Devoted husband to Mildred (nee Croasdale) Kapigian. Loving father of Susan McAveety, Diane Petek, and David Kapigian. Also survived by 6 grandchildren: Mitchell, Gabrielle, Joelle, Wyatt, Michelle, & Sarah.
Haig worked for many years in his family's Grocery Store in Manhattan & then eventually retired from B&C Heating & Air Conditioning in Camden NJ. Haig was a faithful member of Haddon Heights Baptist Church for many decades. His areas of service included: the Audio-Visual department, VBS, & the church sponsored camp New Life Island. He was always willing to lend a helping hand with various church work projects wherever needed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday 9/7/19 9:30-10:30 am at Haddon Heights Baptist Church, 300 Station Ave, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. The Memorial service will begin immediately following at 10:30 am in the church auditorium.
Family requests any memorial contributions be made to either Haddon Heights Baptist Church or the Baptist Regional School at the above listed address.
Services are under the care of DuBois Funeral Home, 700 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Condolences & memories may be shared at: www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 3, 2019