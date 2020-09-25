Haig Injaian
Gloucester - Haig H. Injaian, Jr., age 87 years, passed away on September 23, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Baglivo). Devoted father of Lisa Connor and Tina Urgo (Don). Loving grandfather of Don Urgo, Jr. (Rebecca), Dane Urgo, Alyssa Connor, Darren Connor, and Brendan Connor. Dear brother of Marge Gureghian (Roupen) and the late John Injaian.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Injaian was the owner of H. Injaian & Sons in Philadelphia, PA where he repaired and appraised oriental rugs. Haig was a proud United States Army Veteran where he served as a supply sergeant. He was an avid sports fan and especially a diehard Eagles fan, always having season tickets. Haig also enjoyed dancing, food and wine, trips to the casinos, the beach, and vacations with his family. He also loved spending time outside landscaping and gardening.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 9 - 10 AM at the Falco, Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at the church of St. Stephens, 6300 Browning Road in Pennsauken. Entombment will take place privately at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ.
Due to current Covid capacity restrictions, please limit your stay so that others may enter the building to pay their respects. Masks must be worn in the Funeral Home and at Church. Info, condolences, and guestbook at www.carusocare.com