Hannah M. Stover
Of Mt. Ephraim, NJ - Passed away on June 24, 2020. She was 99 years old. Beloved wife of the late Howard Stover and the late Edward Hollenbaugh. Loving mother of Diann Breon (the late Robert), the late Harry Hollenbaugh (the late Norma) and the late Edward Hollenbaugh (the late Bernice). Devoted grandmother of 13, great grandmother of 23 and great great grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Robert DeFord, the late Dorothy Schaeffer and the late Alvin DeFord. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Mrs. Stover formerly lived in Oaklyn and East Camden and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in East Camden. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 10-11am, and to the Funeral Service at 11am on Tuesday, June 30 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South (at Evesham Rd.), Marlton, NJ. Burial will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.